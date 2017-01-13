Aussie offshore detention program criticized in human rights report

The Australian government's controversial offshore immigration program came under fire from leading human rights advocates on Friday.



A report from the Human Rights Watch highlighted the poor conditions at the detention centers on Nauru and Manus Island.



Illegal asylum seekers who attempt to come to Australia by boat are housed at one of the two centers for processing, but reported poor conditions, poor mental and physical health among detainees and rumors of abuse have been highlighted in the report released overnight.



In its annual review, the Human Rights Watch said the centers breach some of the most basic human rights.



The report said those housed on Manus Island and at Nauru "regularly endure violence, threats, and harassment ... with little protection from local authorities."



"(Detainees) face unnecessary delays in, and at times denial of, medical care, even for life-threatening conditions," the report said.



"Many have dire mental health problems and suffer from depression. Self-harm and suicide attempts are frequent."



"In May 2016, two refugees self-immolated in separate incidents; one died and the other was badly burned."



It also lamented the fact that, of the 900 or so asylum seekers housed at Manus Island, just 25 have been given the green light to work or live on the mainland.

