Book on Chinese zodiac serves as bridge for China-Argentina cultural exchanges

As Chinese communities worldwide are expecting the Spring Festival that falls on Jan. 28 this year, a new book is helping to bring the annual cultural celebration to life for Argentine readers.



"Chinese Horoscope 2017: The Year of the Rooster" by Gustavo Ng, an Argentine writer of Chinese descent, delves into the Chinese zodiac, its symbols and predictions.



"Argentines are very interested in this, in everything that has to do with the Chinese culture, especially the zodiac," said Ng, who was asked by Argentina's leading publishing house Editorial Atlantida to write about the topic.



"They asked me this year to write a book about the Chinese zodiac in general, and about the Year of the Rooster in particular...and the result is this book," Ng said.



The Chinese zodiac assigns an animal to each year of a 12-year cycle, beginning with rat and continuing through ox, tiger, rabbit, dragon, snake, horse, goat, monkey, rooster, dog and finally pig. 2017 is the Year of the Rooster.



"The book about the Chinese horoscope is one of the bestsellers," said Ng.



"It's very interesting that Argentina and China have had strong economic ties for several years now, but for average Argentines, the connection is through the Chinese zodiac and the Chinese New Year," added Ng.



On its website, Editorial Atlantida touts the book as "the first Chinese horoscope written in Spanish by someone of (Chinese) descent," and a "new bridge for cultural exchange."



The author has traveled to China and found the Chinese are well versed in their traditions.



"A year and a half ago I traveled throughout China for two months. I was very keen on asking the Chinese about the zodiac and I realized that they have very, very extensive knowledge of it," said Ng.



Ng, whose mother is Argentine and father is Chinese, feels his roots in and ties to China give his books an edge.



"I am adding a Chinese dimension that other authors, who are not of Chinese origin, simply would not be able to provide," he said.

