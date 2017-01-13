National Museum unveils Louvre treasures

The National Museum of China Friday opened an exhibition featuring 126 treasures from France's Louvre Museum.



The "Invention of Louvre" exhibition is divided into five parts: the Royal Palace and Royal Collection, the Louvre and the Enlightenment Movement, the Napoleon Museum, from the Royal Palace to the World Museum and Today's Louvre.



It gathers 126 treasures from a time period spanning Ancient Egypt to the 19th century. The exhibition also traces the history of the Louvre dating back to the 12th century.



Chinese Culture Minister Luo Shugang said that exchanges and cooperation between Chinese and French museums showcased the two civilizations' appreciation and respect of each other and their common desire to protect the world's cultural diversity.



Louvre Museum director Jean-Luc Martinez said that the exhibition and the cooperation between the Louvre and the National Museum of China would promote mutual understanding in culture and exchanges in world heritage protection.



The exhibition will run until March 31.

