President Xi's Davos attendance to show China a stability factor, key decision-maker in int'l community

Chinese President Xi Jinping
's attendance at the upcoming World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos
will show that China is a stability factor in the global community and a key global decision-maker, an Austrian expert said.
"China remains a major player in economic stability on a global level, and that his attendance will be a very important confidence-building measure," Gerd Kaminski, a scholar and director of the Austrian Institute for China and Southeast Asia Studies, said in a recent interview with Xinhua.
Xi's attendance will show China is a trustworthy partner, contributing both economically and politically on an international scale, Kaminski said. Xi's visit
will also serve as a powerful demonstration against current pessimism towards China. As even in Austria, newspapers have recently reported on allegedly weakening economic situation in China and made various subsequent inferences, added the Austrian expert.
The world is currently going through uncertain times, with the US President-elect Donald Trump
recently bringing about some anxieties, as well as further uncertainties in Europe such as looming elections that threaten further nation-state exit from the European Union, said the expert.
Kaminski believes that Xi will show that China is indeed the driving force behind the global economy. China remains as a powerful supporter of European integration, something Kaminski believes will in part be shown through Xi's attendance at Davos.
Xi is also expected to introduce the achievements of foreign policy that China has gained in recent years. The diplomatic activities have been fully generated under Xi's leadership, noted Kaminski.