Cuba welcomes end of US "wet foot/dry foot" immigration policy

The Cuban government said on Thursday that the signing of a bilateral accord in Havana Thursday ending the US "wet foot/dry foot" immigration policy is "positive" and "an important step ahead" in the bilateral relations.



US President Barack Obama said Thursday that the United States is ending the longstanding policy that granted residency to Cubans who arrived in the US without visas.



Adopted in 1995, the policy allowed the Cubans to obtain the permanent residence a year after entering US territory even by illegal means, which was always considered by Cuban authorities as an encouragement to illegal migration and human trafficking.



A statement from the Cuban government stressed that this arrangement that came into force on Thursday is aimed at "ensuring a regular, safe and ordered migration."



Cuba committed to take back its citizens detected by the US authorities when they try to enter or stay irregularly in that country, violating its laws.



Both governments agreed to apply their migration laws in a non-selective manner and in accordance with their international obligations.



The two countries also agreed to coordinate with each other to ensure the effective implementation of this agreement, including corresponding operational procedures for law enforcement bodies.



This Cuba-US deal comes a week before Obama leaves office. .

