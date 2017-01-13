Chinese base jumper achieves world-first

A Chinese base jumper has successfully completed the world's first jump from the world's highest bridge in southwest China's Yunnan province.



The 29-year-old known as Adam completed the jump from the newly-opened Beipanjiang Bridge which is 565 meters high.



The whole jump took 81 seconds with Adam opening his parachute ten seconds into the jump, when he was 200 meters above the ground.



Adam had successfully completed several jumps previously, but the Beipanjiang Bridge jump was far more challenging due to the bridge's height and the canyon below.



Construction of the 1,341 metre-long suspension bridge started in 2013 and officially opened last month at a cost of 1 billion yuan (US$150 million).



The bridge, which connects Guizhou and Yunnan provinces, cut road trips from Liupanshui in Guizhou province to Xuanwei in Yunnan province from over four hours to less than two.





