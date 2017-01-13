Netizens: Global brands' Chinese New Year-themed shoes not appealing

With the Chinese lunar New Year of the Rooster drawing near, many global brands are anticipating a lucrative opportunity. Some have published their latest limited edition items with design elements of the rooster and Chinese culture.



But many netizens have called the designs ugly, saying that the designers are simply adding Chinese patterns onto existing products without understanding the beauty of Chinese traditional culture.



Take shoes for example: Adidas issued five limited edition pairs of sneakers. The company has described the special shoes on its website, saying that "these limited-edition shoes take design cues from the Year of the Rooster and the ancient tile game mahjong. These shoes feature an embroidered rooster print, a graphic sockliner."



Some have criticized the rooster design, saying that sort of thing is always seen in rural New Year paintings.



Last year, it was Nike that drew the ire of Chinese netizens with its Year of the Monkey design. This year, the shoe company has forgone that marketing route and has not added any 'rooster' themed elements. However, there are Nike shoes to have traditional-Chinese-looking elements, and many have said this is not an improvement over last year's debacle.



The design includes golden patterns of clouds, phoenix, and peony on the shoes, with many viewers saying the print looks 'low' and is 'not fashionable at all.'





