Amazon apologizes to Indian FM over flag insult

E-commerce giant Amazon has apologized to Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj for hurting Indian sensibilities over offering sale of doormats having the country's national flag on it.



"Amazon India is committed to respecting Indian laws and customs. To the extent that these items offered by a third-party seller ... offended Indian sensibilities, Amazon regrets the same. At no time did we intend or mean to offend Indian sentiments," Amazon India vice president Amit Agarwal wrote in a letter to Swaraj on Thursday night.



The apology came a day after Swaraj asked the e-commerce giant to apologize for insulting Indian flag and withdraw all products insulting the flag or Amazon officials would not be granted Indian visas.



In its letter to the Indian foreign minister, Amazon writes, "a third party seller, not Amazon had listed these products for sale."



Swaraj's reprimand came after Amazon in Canada was found selling doormats depicting the Indian national flag. Following the row, Amazon on Wednesday night removed the Indian flag-themed doormats from its website.



Amazon has vowed to invest more than 5 billion US dollars in India.

