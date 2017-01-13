China establishes technological cooperation with 158 countries, regions

China has established cooperation ties in science and technology with 158 countries and regions in the world, according to the Ministry of Science and Technology
Friday.
The ministry said that a total of 111 intergovernmental agreements on science and technology cooperation had been signed, and the nation had taken part in more than 200 intergovernmental organizations devoted to boosting such cooperation.
A stable intergovernmental cooperation mechanism, which covers major countries, regions and international organizations, has taken shape, contributing to the improvement of the nation's capability in science and technology cooperation, according to the ministry.
Statistics from the ministry also showed that some 70 offices of science and technology had been set up in Chinese embassies, consulates and diplomatic missions in 47 countries, regions, international organizations and multilateral mechanisms, with 146 diplomats.