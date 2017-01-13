The other side of the teaching circle

Illustration: Luo Xuan/GT

When meeting a fellow expat, instead of asking what they do, one would usually just ask what school they work for and what age they teach.



I can still remember how nervous I was when I went to my first demo at a Chinese school. I had a stuffed animal, a book about shiny fish and zero experience. The kids, looking at me excitedly, were seated in a row of chairs and called me "Auntie Leila."



I got the job, and I did everything in my power to be the best I could be, but to make a long story short, teaching was not for me. Once the feeling of dread started to wash over me every morning, I decided to look for something else.



With a strong background in journalism, I applied for some editing jobs, and I got one. I would never have guessed that I would get a job doing what I went to school for when coming to China. Unfortunately, there is one drawback to working outside the teaching field; as an expat, you often feel left out.



With most teachers working odd schedules with random days off during the week, your free weekends end up seeming less exciting because almost everyone else you know is working.



Every time I try to plan a fun weekend out of town or a Saturday morning brunch, there is no one around.



It is hard to get motivated to go out when you have to do it alone. This Christmas, I had a gathering at my house for expats who could not go home for the holidays. While the wine poured and the food was gobbled down, it seemed the conversations always turned to teaching.



Since I have a few months' experience, I had a few things to add here and there, but for the most part, I felt sidelined.



It happens a lot when I go out for dinner, drinks or any other expat gathering. I find myself sitting and looking around while everyone discusses their horrible principal or their new ideas for lesson plans. It is also harder to make friends when you are outside of the teaching circle.



There are not many expats where I work, and most of them are not my age and live a very different, more home-centered lifestyle.



Many of my fellow foreigners have a built-in group of friends from the school they work for.



With expats being from so many different places, it is not as easy to find things in common, so not being a teacher makes it even more challenging.



One thing I have done is try to join groups or meet-ups with people who are interested in similar things like the arts, writing or movies. That way, I already know I have something in common to talk about other than my career.



With all that being said, I would not give up the opportunity for this amazing job and experience just because it is hard. Even though I have to try a little harder and make more of an effort to make new friends, these challenges are helping me grow.

