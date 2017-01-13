Word matters

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT

"The passenger was cutting something with a knife on Subway Line 4."So said a witness who took a train on Subway Line 4 on the night of January 10. Someone posted an online video of a passenger cutting an empty watermelon shell on the subway train with a knife that was more than 10 centimeters long. After watching the video, many Web users questioned how the passenger got through the subway station's security checkpoint with the knife. A Beijing MTR Corporation worker said they're investigating the incident and suggested that passengers take the initiative to report such happenings to the subway station staff in the future. (Source: The Beijing Youth Daily)