Befriending your ex?

I am not talking about just any ex. I am talking about the one who got away, the one with whom you had planned your future.



What was it that broke the camel's back? Your career? His or her career? Disagreeing parents? Did someone cheat, or did the relationship just not work out?



Do you still think about him or her?



Of course, you do. Maybe less and less often with every passing year, but now and then, he or she pops into your mind.



Do you still keep in touch? Are you two friends now? Do you ever mention or discuss your "what if" thoughts with him or her?



Do you talk about your present boyfriend or girlfriend who might someday be your husband or wife? And if you are still single, do you get jealous or uncomfortable when he or she talks about who they are dating?



Do you pretend to be happy with your newfound love for your job and say "I am happy for you" way too much?



And if the tables are turned and you are the one in a blissfully happy relationship, do you feel guilty when talking about your happiness? Do you tell stories about how rock solid your relationship is?



If even one of the above questions is true about your friendship with your ex, then you are not friends.



How do I know? Because I have been there and I have done that.



I had myself firmly convinced that my ex and I had moved on. I am happy in my relationship and my ex is truly content with his high-profile job and newfound passion for fitness.



So, I convinced myself that his "I am really happy for the both of you" was truly meant and that there was no jealousy or what if's hidden behind them.



In truth, my every step toward my happily ever after reminded him of his failed relationship with me and his inability to get over it.



One can leave the past behind, but it does not make it disappear. Trying to friends with one's ex is like trying to live with the past and present together, which is never a very wise thing to do.



Maybe when you are old and gray, you can look at our ex with friendly eyes, but until then, it might be better to limit your interaction, as one of you might still be carrying a heart that beats for the other.



This article was published on the Global Times Metropolitan section Two Cents page, a space for reader submissions, including opinion, humor and satire. The ideas expressed are those of the author alone, and do not represent the position of the Global Times.