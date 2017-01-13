Full Text of Chinese president's signed article in Swiss newspaper (2)

In September 2016, the G20
Hangzhou Summit took place by the picturesque West Lake. During the summit, China worked with other parties to strive for consensus and inject momentum into the efforts to build an innovative, invigorated, interconnected and inclusive world economy. As I make my first trip to Davos
for the WEF annual meeting, I look forward to candid and in-depth exchanges with the participants. It is a good opportunity to boost confidence in rising to challenges and re-energize world economic growth.
Davos is a well-known town. At the start of each new year, people from different regions, countries and backgrounds would come and meet here. Such a meeting of minds has always been under international spotlight. This has been especially so in the wake of the global financial crisis, when the WEF annual meetings have emerged as a major platform for brainstorming, dialogue and cooperation. Sticking together in times of difficulty, this is the very spirit that has helped to put the world economy on the path of recovery.
We meet at a time of angst about the prospects of the world economy, growing backlash against economic globalization, and rising populism and trade protectionism. There is a stronger call for revisiting and changing the current paths of development, systems of wealth distribution and models of governance. The direction of the world economy is a subject of heated discussion.
China has been working with European countries, among others, to address the challenges facing global development. We have taken the initiative to adapt to the fluid external environment and the "new normal" of the Chinese economy. We have followed the vision of innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development, and made good progress in deepening supply-side structural reform and fostering new growth drivers. China will continue to be a huge market supporting world economic growth, a hot destination attracting foreign investment and a contributor to the well-being of people around the world.
III
Geneva has a prominent place in the international relations of the modern era. The city has witnessed the development of inter-governmental organizations such as the UN and its specialized agencies, served as the venue for negotiating key agreements on hotspot issues, including the Iranian nuclear issue, Syria and the Middle East peace process, and facilitated the adoption of many international treaties and legal instruments, notably the Geneva Convention and the Comprehensive Test Ban Treaty.
After regaining its lawful seat in the UN and returning to various international organizations in Geneva in 1971, China has deepened its involvement in the governance of peace, security, development, human rights and social agenda, making its due contribution to the lofty cause of peace and development. Decades of hard work, especially multilateral diplomacy practised here in Geneva, has inspired the people in China and elsewhere to establish the notions and principles of sovereign equality, peaceful reconciliation, the rule of law and justice, openness and inclusiveness, and humanitarianism. These reflect both the Geneva spirit of multilateralism and the fine tradition of Chinese diplomacy.
I will visit the United Nations Office at Geneva with the following goals in mind: reviewing our shared historical journey, championing the widely accepted principles of diplomacy, exploring ways to realize the vision of building a community of shared future for mankind, and seeking ideas on how we can make the world a better place.
The World Health Organization (WHO) is a specialized UN agency dedicated to global health issues. It has done its best to improve global health governance and safeguard the well-being of all people. Health is a high priority on China' s development agenda and a key area of its international cooperation. Cooperation with the WHO has helped to improve China' s national health programs and represents a contribution to global health endeavors. I look forward to an extensive discussion with Director General Margaret Chan on this subject.
The International Olympic Movement, in its over 100 years, has played a positive role in enhancing all-round human development, deepening friendship between nations and promoting peace, development and progress. China, a long-time supporter and member of the Olympic Movement, has hosted the Beijing 2008 Olympic and Paralympic Games and the Nanjing 2014 Youth Olympic Games, and is actively preparing for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games. I am glad to visit the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and learn from President Thomas Bach and the IOC their ideas about promoting the Olympic spirit and advancing the Olympic Movement.
In short, I look forward to my upcoming trip to Switzerland, where I will meet people from different walks of life to promote cooperation and innovation. Hopefully, the trip will give a strong impetus to China' s relations with Switzerland, Europe, the UN and the Olympic Movement in the year ahead.