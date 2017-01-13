Thailand's constitutional amendment under king's request passed in parliament

Thailand's parliament on Friday voted overwhelmingly to approve amendments to the interim constitution as suggested by the new king's office.



The amendment was passed in three readings, with 228 members voting in favor of it and three members abstaining, according to a televised session of the vote.



After amended, the interim constitution allows a group of experts to amend the clauses in the draft constitution that says head of king's advisory body, the Privy Council would serve a temporary regent automatically when the throne is vacant or the monarch does not reside in the kingdom.



After the draft constitution is amended, the monarch will decide whether there should be a regent.



A 10-member special committee led by Meechai Ruchupan, chairman of Consitution Drafting Committee, will be formed to amend the new constitution.



The government submitted the draft constitution for royal endorsement in early November last year, which is the last process for the draft constitution to be promulgated. The king was expected to endorse the draft constitution in February.



Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said on Tuesday that King Maha Vajiralongkorn's office had asked for several changes related to royal power in the draft constitution, a rare intervention by a sitting Thai monarch.



Prayut said to make those changes, the parliament, or the National Legislative Assembly, has to first amend the interim constitution.



The draft constitution, adopted in a referendum last August, plays an important role in the junta's road map to return to civilian rule.



Once promulgated, the new constitution will allow a general election, after which an elected government will be formed to rule the kingdom.



Prime Minister Prayut promised a general election will occur late 2017. He emphasized on Tuesday that they are not postponing the election, which will be held after the royal cremation of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej and coronation of King Vajiralongkorn.



He said Thailand will have a new government in 2018 anyway.

