Symposium commemorates late Chinese vice premier Wang Renzhong

A symposium was held Friday to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the birth of Wang Renzhong, a former vice premier.
Wang died in 1992 at the age of 75. He served as vice premier, secretary of the Secretariat of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, vice chairman of the sixth National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, and vice chairman of the seventh Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee. Yu Zhengsheng
, chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, attended the symposium and met with Wang's family members prior to the symposium. Li Jianguo
, vice chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, called on attendees to learn from Wang for his loyalty to the Party, and for his style of seeking truth from facts, integrity and clean governance.