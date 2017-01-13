Pakistan rejects US allegations on terrorists' sanctuaries

Pakistan on Friday rejected US allegations that terrorists still have sanctuaries in Pakistani tribal regions and reiterated that the country does not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country.



The remarks came after US State Department spokesman Mark Toner alleged this week that the "safe havens of terrorists still exist" in Pakistan's Federally Administered Tribal Areas, or FATA.



Toner also claimed the "sanctuaries allow terrorists to carry out attacks inside Afghanistan."



In response to media queries regarding allegations of safe havens in FATA, the Pakistani Foreign Office said in a statement that "Pakistan's contribution to the international community's fight against terrorism and the sacrifices that we rendered have been acknowledged by the world, including the US at various levels of their leadership, EU and others."



"It is unfortunate that our sincere efforts towards stability in Afghanistan are being maligned," it said.



"Pakistan wants peace and stability in Afghanistan. We are engaged in border management which is imperative for effective counter terrorism. Pakistan will continue its policy of cooperation with international community to defeat the menace of terrorism," it said.



Pakistan has lost thousands of its citizens and economic losses of over 100 billion US dollars due to the menace of terrorism, adding the successes of the major operation are manifested in the improved security and economic situation in Pakistan, particularly near Pakistan-Afghanistan border, said the statement.



"The results of our military action are there for everyone to see through peace and stability at our borders with Afghanistan. The US Parliamentarians and US Commanders have visited the FATA Areas and publicly acknowledged the successes of Pakistan's counter terrorism drive," it further said.



The statement said that Afghanistan is infested with many terrorist organizations due to the instability there, which has created space for the terrorist elements and it is not appropriate to blame others for the adversities due to the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan, it added.

