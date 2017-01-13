Migrants, refugees face harsh winter conditions in SE Europe: UNHCR

Thousands of migrants and refugees in Greece and Serbia are facing high risks as extreme weather conditions continue to affect large swaths of south eastern Europe, the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) warned Friday.



"We are deeply worried at the situation of some 1,000 people, including families with young children, who continue to live under unheated tents and dormitories in Samos," UNHCR spokesperson Cecile Pouilly told reporters.



"We are concerned at the situation of some 1,200 males who still stay rough in inadequate informal cites in Belgrade city center, including up to 300 unaccompanied or separated boys," she added.



The UN agency said reports indicating that a number of refugees and migrants have already lost their lives trying to enter or move across Europe were "extremely concerning."



According to media reports, 5 individuals have died since the beginning of the year due to plummeting temperatures.



In light of extreme conditions, UNHCR said that it has stepped up assistance in Greece, where hundreds of people have been transferred to better lodgings on the islands of Lesvos and Chios over the last few days.



In Serbia, the agency said that 82 percent of the 7,300 refugees, asylum-seeker and migrants are now able to stay in heated shelters provided by the government.



Heaters, blankets and winter clothes have also been distributed "as a life saving measure."



"We urge the authorities to continue their efforts to expand emergency shelter capacities, with particular consideration to the specific needs of unaccompanied children," Pouilly said.

