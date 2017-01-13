Myanmar to drill more new offshore gas blocks this year

A total of 37 new more offshore blocks will be drilled in Myanmar by foreign companies this year for gas exploration, said U Htay Aung, Deputy Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Electricity and Energy, Friday.



These blocks are located in M(9) of Zawtika gas field, A(6) and AD(7) of Yadana gas field. The drilling will be conducted at the end of this month.



Myanmar Oil and Gas Enterprise is not only operating the drilling itself, but also cooperating with foreign companies for inland and offshore oil and gas blocks.



The country earned 1.82 billion US dollars from natural gas export as of December 9 in this fiscal year 2016-2017.



Myanmar has abundant natural gas resources especially in the offshore areas.



Foreign investment in Myanmar's oil and gas sector amounted to 22.41 billion US dollars as of the end of December this year since late 1988.

