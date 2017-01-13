Sri Lanka faces severe drought conditions

Sri Lanka's several districts would face severe drought conditions in the coming three weeks as very little rain was expected, the country's disaster management official warned.



As a result, drinking water was distributed in 17 districts to families who faced a severe water shortage.



Disaster Management officials said that at least 10,000 people were affected by the ongoing drought and the numbers were expected to increase in the coming weeks.



President Maithripala Sirisena on Friday deployed the tri-forces to assist the drought affected families and saying the military will be deployed to every district to assist the officials in the area.



Last month, officials warned the public to conserve water and electricity due to the drought conditions.



Disaster Management Minister Anura Yapa said the government was gearing up to deal with drought relief including food and water but early conservation efforts could help mitigate the coming crisis.



Sri Lanka is facing the worst drought in four decades.

