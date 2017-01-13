Chinese Olympic Committee supports IOC stripping weightlifters of 2008 golds

The Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) on Friday said it supports the International Olympic Committee(IOC)'s verdict in stripping three Chinese weightlifters of their gold medals from the 2008 Beijing Games for doping violations.



The IOC said Thursday that Cao Lei, Chen Xiexia and Liu Chunhong were among eight athletes disqualified after re-analysis of stored samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.



Cao won the women's 75-kilogram event, Chen the women's 48kg category, and Liu the women's 69kg competition.



"The COC strongly condemns these three test-failed athletes, whose behaviour goes against sports morals and the Olympic Spirit," the COC said in a statement published on Friday.



"The COC respects the IOC's verdict and will launch a thorough investigation into the positive doping results," it added.



The statement reaffirmed China's zero tolerance policy against doping, saying that China has adopted a series of measures to keep the athletes clean.



"The anti-doping campaign is a complicated and formidable task and needs longtime and consistent efforts. The COC will cooperate with the IOC in protecting the purity of the Olympic Movement," said the statement.



The Chinese Weightlifting Association also released a statement Friday, saying it will start a full investigation into the case and punish those responsible in accordance with the law.

