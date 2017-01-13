UN says in talks with South Sudan on deployment of protection force

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) said on Friday that talks are underway with the South Sudanese government to prepare for the arrival of the regional protection force to help stabilize the world's youngest nation.
UNMISS said in a statement released in Juba that it has engaged the transitional government on the modalities for the new force including where they will be deployed in the capital.
"The Mission confirms that in preparation for the arrival of the regional protection force, it continues to be engaged in discussions with the Transitional Government of National Unity as to the various modalities for the new Force, including where they will be deployed in Juba," it said.
The move comes after the South Sudanese government said on Thursday that its previous position on the deployment of additional UN peacekeepers remains unchanged.
The UN said its acting head of UNMISS Moustapha Soumare met with South Sudanese Minister for Cabinet Affairs Martin Lumoro where Soumare demanded clarification on media reports which cited senior government stating that Juba rejects deployment of more UN peacekeepers.
The UN Security Council in its Resolution 2304 decided that UNMISS force levels should be increased to a ceiling of 17,000 troops, including 4,000 for a Regional Protection Force.
This was reaffirmed by the Security Council in its recent Resolution 2327, renewing the United Nations Mission in South Sudan for one year.
UNMISS noted that Juba confirmed its "unconditional" consent to the deployment of the Regional Protection Force by communique to the Security Council on November 30, 2016.
"In renewing the UNMISS mandate, including the deployment of the Regional Protection Force, the Security Council reaffirmed its determination that the security situation in South Sudan remains fragile, with serious consequences for the civilian population in South Sudan," the statement said.
Reports that Juba rejected the deployment of additional UN peacekeeping force emerged Wednesday after the spokesman for South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs
put out a statement, saying the government would no longer accept 4,000 additional UN peacekeepers proposed last August.
Minister of Information Michael Makuei later told Xinhua that the December 15, 2016 deadline for the deployment of the regional force expired and that Juba and its surrounding environment were secure.
"The Dec. 15 arrival date for the RPF has expired. We have proved beyond reasonable doubt that Juba is safe and its surrounding environment. If anything (RPF) is to happen it needs new resolution of UNSC," he told Xinhua in Juba.
Violence flared in South Sudan on July 8 after fighting broke out between troops loyal to President Salva Kiir and former vice president Riek Machar, leading to deaths of hundreds and displacement of over 100,000 people into neighboring countries.