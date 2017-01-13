Explosions rock Boko Haram's former base in Nigeria, casualties unknown

Three explosions early Friday rocked Madagali town, a former base of terror group Boko Haram in Nigeria's northeastern state of Adamawa, but casualties figure is not yet clear, local officials told Xinhua.



The three blasts were heard near a military checkpoint at the entrance of the town, which shares border with the Sambisa Forest, the former training ground of Boko Haram in the neighboring Borno State, said Yusuf Mohammed, chairman of Madagali district.



People gathered to be screened before entering the town on Friday, the weekly market day, when the explosions were heard, he said. It was unclear whether they were suicide attacks, he added.



Adamu Kamale, a national lawmaker representing Madagali in the northern state, called on government to send in more troops to the area which, according to him, "harbors fleeing insurgents from the Sambisa Forest."



In August 2014, Madagali town was seized by Boko Haram terrorists, causing thousands of residents to flee to mountainous areas as government forces made efforts to retake the town.



Nigeria has made considerable gain on the Boko Haram front, with its security forces operating in the restive region dislodging the Boko Haram fighters from the Sambisa Forest, their last enclave in the country.

