Hangzhou ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ stirs controversy

Several young men in Hangzhou, East China's Zhejiang Province decided that they would follow the global trend by wearing only underwear in subways, but the behavior drew criticism.



The 10 young men, all appearing to be in their 20s, entered the platform of Jinjiang Station of Hangzhou subway, and took off their trousers when they got into the train, the China Youth Daily reported on Thursday.



The young men put on their trousers again before getting off the train after several stops.



Other passengers on the train were totally confused by the young men's behavior.



A Hangzhou subway official said that they do not recommend such behavior, the news portal eastday.com reported.



The men were imitating the "No Pants Subway Ride" activity, started in the US in 2002, that encourages people to break the line and add more fun to life, eastday.com reported.



But in China, not everyone was amused. "Why don't you just learn something good? In China, doing such a thing could get you beaten," a Sina Weibo user said.



"If your mother saw you doing this, she might be worried you would get a cold," another Weibo user said.



Global Times

