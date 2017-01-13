Multilateral efforts needed to fight terrorism

China should further enhance cooperation with Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries on terrorism, experts said after Malaysian authorities revealed they had deported 28 Uyghur militants to China since 2013.



Owing to intelligence-sharing between Kuala Lumpur and Beijing, Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Thursday that Malaysia detained 28 militants - members of the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM) - while they were on their way to Turkey to join terror group Islamic State (IS), the Malaysia-based New Straits Times reported on Friday.



Li Wei, director of the Institute of Security and Arms Control Studies of the China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, told the Global Times on Friday that Malaysia and other Southeast Asian countries should keep up the cooperation with China to fight against terrorism as recent terrorist attacks in Thailand and Malaysia showed that combating terrorism is a common goal and should be achieved through multilateral cooperation.



On June 28, 2016, a grenade hit a bar in the suburb of the Malaysian capital city of Kuala Lumpur, leaving eight injured.



The bombing was considered the first attack related to the IS in the country.



"Both countries could strengthen intelligence-sharing on terrorist activities, enhance cooperation in law enforcement and security, and conduct more joint military drills," Li stressed.



For years, many Uyghurs have entered Turkey to join jihad via various routes, mostly through Thailand and some through Malaysia.

A total of 109 illegal immigrants, who were repatriated from Thailand to China, had been on their way to Turkey, Syria or Iraq to join jihad, the Ministry of Public Security confirmed in July 2015, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Police also found that some radicalized people, instructed by the ETIM, were trained in Syria or Iraq and then returned to China to expand their terrorist network. These individuals were also implicated in terrorist activities.



