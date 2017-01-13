World's biggest travel rush kicks off

Passengers access to Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, Jan. 13, 2017. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during China's 2017 Spring Festival travel rush between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21. The figure represents an increase of 2.2 percent from the same period in 2016. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year. The festival is the most important occasion for family reunions. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Passengers are ready to board the train at Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 13, 2017. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during China's 2017 Spring Festival travel rush between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21. The figure represents an increase of 2.2 percent from the same period in 2016. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year. The festival is the most important occasion for family reunions. (Xinhua/Li Wen)

Passengers check in to board the train at Zhengzhou Railway Station in Zhengzhou, capital of central China's Henan Province, Jan. 13, 2017. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during China's 2017 Spring Festival travel rush between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21. The figure represents an increase of 2.2 percent from the same period in 2016. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year. The festival is the most important occasion for family reunions. (Xinhua/Feng Dapeng)

Passengers wait to board at Changchun Railway Station in Changchun, capital of northeast China's Jilin Province, Jan. 13, 2017. About 2.98 billion trips are expected to be made during China's 2017 Spring Festival travel rush between Jan. 13 and Feb. 21. The figure represents an increase of 2.2 percent from the same period in 2016. The Spring Festival, or Chinese Lunar New Year, falls on Jan. 28 this year. The festival is the most important occasion for family reunions. (Xinhua/Zhang Nan)