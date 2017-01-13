Sales of traditional steamed buns boom ahead of Spring Festival in N.China

A worker paints a red dot on the surface of a steamed bun in the production base in Tuocun Village of Yangcheng County, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2017. The sales of traditional steamed buns are booming ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. Over 90,000 steamed buns will be made this month to supply the local market and other cities. (Xinhua/Chen Yuanzi)

Workers make steamed buns in the production base in Tuocun Village of Yangcheng County, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2017. The sales of traditional steamed buns are booming ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. Over 90,000 steamed buns will be made this month to supply the local market and other cities. (Xinhua/Chen Yuanzi)

Workers air the steamed buns in the production base in Tuocun Village of Yangcheng County, north China's Shanxi Province, Jan. 12, 2017. The sales of traditional steamed buns are booming ahead of the Spring Festival, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. Over 90,000 steamed buns will be made this month to supply the local market and other cities. (Xinhua/Chen Yuanzi)