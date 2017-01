Obama administration ends special immigration policy for Cubans

Obama changes special Cuban policy

The Obama administration on Thursday repealed a measure granting automatic residency to virtually every Cuban who arrived in the US, whether or not they had visas, ending a longstanding exception to US immigration policy.



The end of the "wet foot, dry foot" policy, which allowed any Cuban who reached US soil to stay but returned any picked up at sea, is effective immediately.

