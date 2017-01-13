U.S. move against Beijing in S.China Sea would be in its own interest: Philippines

Source:Reuters Published: 2017/1/13 23:28:39
The Philippine foreign minister on Friday said any future action by the US to drive China from its artificial islands in the South China Sea would be its own prerogative, and in its own national interests.
Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay was responding to a question about comments by US Secretary of State nominee Rex Tillerson, who said China should be denied access to the islands it has built in disputed territory.
Newspaper headline: US move in S.China Sea ‘its own will’