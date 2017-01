Trump declares Clinton ‘guilty as hell’

US President-elect Donald Trump on Friday reprised his election campaign attacks on Democratic rival Hillary ­Clinton, declaring her "guilty as hell" and deriding her supporters' criticism of how the FBI handled an investigation into her e-mails.The US Justice Department said on Thursday it would investigate an FBI decision to announce an inquiry into Clinton's e-mails shortly before the November 8 election, a move she has blamed as a factor in her defeat."What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the FBI. Based on the information they had, she should never have been allowed to run - guilty as hell," Trump wrote on Twitter."They were VERY nice to her. She lost because she ­campaigned in the wrong states - no enthusiasm!"Trump had often led crowds in chants of "lock her up!" during the 2016 election campaign, accusing Clinton of illegal conduct over her use of a private e-mail server for official correspondence while she was secretary of state under President Barack Obama.In a debate in October, the Republican real estate developer vowed Clinton would "be in jail" over the matter if he became president, but later said he would not pursue prosecution.Some of the Clinton e-mails were determined to contain classified information. The FBI ultimately decided not to refer her case for prosecution.Democrats said FBI ­Director James Comey's announcement of the new inquiry into the e-mails ­damaged her standing with voters right before the ­election, and he faced complaints that his moves were politically motivated.Brian Fallon, Clinton's spokesperson, told MSNBC on Thursday that Comey's actions "cried out for an independent review."Senator Dick Durbin, the No.2 Democrat in the US Senate­, said Comey's statements were not "fair, professional or consistent with the policies of the FBI."Comey said on Thursday the FBI would cooperate fully with the investigation.Trump, who will be sworn in on January 20 (Friday), will not have the power to dismiss the investigation.Federal law permits US presidents to dismiss inspectors general for federal agencies, as long as the president provides Congress a written justification for the removal 30 days in advance.