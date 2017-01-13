Watch out for tourism hoax

Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT





Xi'an, Shaaxi Province, is known for its historical tourist attractions, but its recent destruction of over 40 "terracotta warriors" has been widely applauded by local residents. With "red lips" and "double-lid eyes," the colorful warrior statues are apparently built in modern times to trick innocent tourists. After a travel journal with personal experiences of avoiding fake tourist attractions in Xi'an has gone viral online, local authorities are now striking a heavy blow to several fake spots, including the fake terracotta warrior site - the "Hall of the World's Eighth Wonder" - in an attempt to regulate the tourism market. "I feel sorry for tourists," Wang Yongkang, local municipal Party secretary was quoted as saying. While the media has the responsibility of supervision, the authorities should play a more active role in regulating local industries.