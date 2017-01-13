Senior Chinese leaders meet Vietnamese party chief on stronger ties

Senior Chinese leaders Li Keqiang
, Zhang Dejiang
and Wang Qishan
met with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong in Beijing on Friday, vowing to boost relations.
Li, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese premier, hailed the talks between Trong and General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping
on Thursday.
He said China hoped to enhance political mutual trust and cooperation with Vietnam to build solid mutually beneficial cooperative ties.
Currently, the international political and economic structure is undergoing profound changes, Li said, adding both countries shoulder the task of developing the economy and improving people's livelihood.
"We are ready to synergize China's Belt and Road Initiative with Vietnam's 'Two Corridors and One Economic Circle' plan, boost progress in bilateral maritime, overland and financial cooperation, and achieve balanced growth of two-way trade," said the premier.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the founding of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN
), which has brought new opportunities for regional cooperation, Li said.
China highly values its ties with ASEAN countries, and hopes to tap cooperation potential under frameworks such as China-ASEAN and Lancang-Mekong cooperation, Li said.
He vowed joint efforts with relevant countries to promote regional economic integration and send a positive signal in support of economic globalization, trade liberalization and facilitating investment.
Trong said Vietnam was glad to see China's new achievements and stable growth of bilateral ties.
He pledged to implement the consensus reached between the two sides, cement high-level exchanges and political mutual trust, synergize their development strategies and boost two-way trade and investment.
Vietnam expects to enhance win-win cooperation with China in areas such as agriculture, capacity, technology and education, and maintain positive momentum of bilateral ties to contribute to regional and world peace and development, he said.
In his meeting with Trong, Zhang Dejiang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and China's top legislator, said China's National People's Congress attaches importance to its friendly ties with the National Assembly of Vietnam.
Zhang expressed his hope for more bilateral exchanges on experience in governance, legislation and supervision.
Trong pledged closer cooperation between the two countries' legislative bodies.
Wang Qishan, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, briefed Trong on the achievements in the strict governance of the CPC and anti-corruption campaign, that have been made since the 18th CPC National Congress.
He attributed the progress to the strong leadership, firm stand and resolution of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core.
"Deepening the state supervisory system is a major political reform in China and is aimed at strengthening the party's leadership in fighting corruption," Wang said.
According to the timetable and roadmap of the reform, China will formulate a national supervision law and establish a national supervisory commission to supervise, investigate and punish the illegal acts by the civil servants in exercising public power, Wang said.
This reform demonstrated the confidence of socialism with Chinese characteristics, Wang said.
Trong appreciated the CPC's achievements in strict party governance, vowing to boost exchanges and cooperation with China in party building and combating corruption.
Trong arrived in Beijing on Thursday for a four-day official visit.