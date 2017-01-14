Happy homecoming

The Spring Festival travel rush, also known as Chunyun, starts from Friday. A record 8.5 million trips were reportedly made on the first day.





Thousands of travelers are waiting to board on trains to return home in Wuhan, Central China’s Hubei Province. Photo: IC





Passengers squeezed at the passageway between the carriages. Photo: IC

A man kisses his girlfriend to say goodbye at the Beijing railway station. Photo: IC

A child dressed as a spiderman is ready to go home with his parents at Guangzhou railway station in South China’s Guangdong Province. Photo: IC

A couple take their child home by train from Beijing to Chongqing. Photo: IC

