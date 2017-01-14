Precious presence

A portrait of Emperor Augustus is displayed at the National Museum of China on Friday. The museum is holding an exhibition featuring 126 treasures from France's Louvre Museum. The treasures are gathered from a time period spanning Ancient Egypt to the 19th century. The exhibition also traces the history of the Louvre dating back to the 12th century. It is divided into five parts: the Royal Palace and Royal Collection; the Louvre and the Enlightenment Movement; the Napoleon Museum; from the Royal Palace to the World Museum; and Today's Louvre. Photo: IC