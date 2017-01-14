China offers aid to Syrian refugees in Lebanon

Chinese Ambassador to Lebanon expressed here Friday hope that the Syrian crisis will soon end with a political solution "so as to solve the Syrian refugees issue fundamentally."



Wang Kejian was speaking following a ceremony held at the Council of Development and Reconstruction (CDR) on the occasion of a donation agreement from China worth 10 million USD to the Syrian refugees in Lebanon.



"Following the promises that the Chinese leadership has made, we signed the agreement that aims mainly to provide humanitarian assistance to help the Lebanese government deal with the refugee crisis," Wang said.



"Since the Syrian crisis broke out, the Syrian people suffered a lot. We sympathize with them, and the Chinese government has provided through different channels and in different ways a lot of humanitarian assistance to the people in Syria and Syrian refugees in the neighboring countries," he added.



"We hope that the Chinese assistance will help to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian refugees, and wish sincerely the Syrian crisis can be solved politically as soon as possible, so as to solve the Syrian refugees issue fundamentally," Wang said.



For his part, head of the CDR, Nabil Jisr, who signed the agreement from the Lebanese side thanked China for its generosity, pointing out that it is not the first of its kind.



"We thank the Chinese government for this generous gesture which is not the first of its kind as we have received from China many aid and loans with no interest," Jisr said.



According to the United Nations Higher Commission for Refugees, Lebanon hosts more than 1.1 Million Syrians who fled their homeland since the rebellion against the regime of President Bashar Assad in March 2011.

