Home hunters lucky enough not to be superstitious can save 11,000 USD

It's regarded as the unluckiest day in the calendar, Friday the 13th. But for the non-superstitious it can be a real money saver, a survey revealed Friday.



The property search site Zoopla chose the unluckiest day of the year to reveal that houses with the number 13 door number sell for 11,000 US dollars cheaper for similar houses, numbered differently.



The only exception is if a house is number one, which can be more expensive than other door numbers.



Zoopla carried out a search of property prices and discovered that houses numbered 13 are thousands of dollars cheaper.



Zoopla spokesman Lawrence Hall said: "While superstitions might weigh heavily on the minds of some, in a year with not one but two Friday 13ths - the second of which will be in October - there could be a real opportunity for those not suffering from triskaidekaphobia to secure a property bargain."



Triskaidekaphobia is the name given to people who have a fear of Friday the 13th.



Many property developers miss out Number 13, opting instead for 11a, or just skipping number 13 altogether.



Zoopla's research also found that one in three people are unlikely to buy a property if it is numbered 13.



Two fifths of the British population are likely to be superstitious, according to Zoopla, making the numbers game important in their lives.



Nearly a quarter of those quizzed in the survey said they would not complete a property deal, or even move into, a property on Friday the 13th.



Zoopla's Hall said there could be opportunities for home buyers to secure a bargain on Friday the 13th, a date when some other buyers may be put off making decisions.



He said: "Our research shows that properties at number 13 are around 3 percent cheaper than the average UK property, which could provide a significant saving on homes with high asking prices."



Opinions vary on why Friday the 13th is considered to be unlucky, but it seems the superstitious have given the day a wide berth since the middle ages.



Academic Dr Caroline Watt says belief in the Friday 13th superstition could, in prove the greatest risk to the average person:



Watt from the University of Edinburgh said: "If people believe in the superstition of Friday the 13th then they believe they are in greater danger on that day. As a result they may be more anxious and distracted and this could lead to accidents. It becomes a self fulfilling prophecy."

