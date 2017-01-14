Six more suspects placed under investigation over Kardashian robbery

The French prosecutor put six more suspects under formal investigation on Friday over the robbery of American reality TV star Kim Kardashian in Paris in October 2016, according to local reports.



Suspects were accused of armed robbery as part of an organized gang and for kidnapping, daily newspaper Le Figaro said on its website.



Four others believed to have been involved in the Kardashian robbery were also placed under formal investigation on Thursday, according to the report.



Earlier this week, French police arrested 16 people in the Paris region after they found DNA on one of the stolen jewels which had been dropped during the thieves' escape three months ago.



In October 2016, Kardashian was held at gunpoint and robbed of about 11 million US dollars' worth of jewelry by men disguised as police officers in central Paris. She was physically unharmed.



The American reality TV star had been in the French capital to attend Paris Fashion Week.

