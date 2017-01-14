Finland to treat rejected asylum seekers well: official

Finnish cities are currently preparing emergency shelters for asylum seekers who will have to leave official refugee centers or apartments arranged by the centers because their refugee status was denied.



Even though they were not granted refugee status, they are still eligible for emergency shelter and care.



Paivi Nerg, an official from the Interior Ministry, said on Friday it was "the message of the Finnish welfare society" that "no one is left outside in the cold," but that people could not stay in emergency shelters for a year or two.



Talking to national broadcaster Yle, Nerg said she did not believe the number of people remaining illegally would be very high. She said the problem could be solved by voluntary return.



There are currently under 200 rejected asylum seekers in Finland.



The operators of emergency shelters have no right to reveal the whereabouts of these people or report them to the police, Nerg said.



Currently, appeal courts are processing the complaints of those whose asylum was refused. Nerg believed some negative decisions could become positive in the courts because the situation in some places in Iraq had worsened.



Nerg said the Finnish court system based its decisions on current conditions and not those at the time of the rejection.



Despite good expectations, authorities are preparing for the worst alternative as well. Nerg mentioned that it could be possible that up to 4,000 people remain in Finland illegally.



The number of rejected people is fast increasing. In the city of Vantaa, next to Helsinki, 200 rejected asylum seekers are to leave refugee centers by the end of March.



Nerg did not mention the enforced involuntary returns. Finland and Afghanistan signed an agreement of intent last October to make involuntary repatriations easier. Iraq, on the other hand, has been reluctant to accept repatriations without the consent of the person.

