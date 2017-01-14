Xi offers condolences to Thai king on severe flooding

Chinese President Xi Jinping
on Friday offered condolences to Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn on the deadly flooding in southern Thailand and pledged to provide necessary aid.
In a message of condolences, Xi said he was dismayed to hear about the severe disaster and the loss of lives and properties it incurred.
"On behalf of the Chinese government and people and in my own name, I offer condolences to the bereaved families and the people in the affected areas," said the Chinese president.
Noting that China and Thailand are friendly neighbors, Xi added that his country stands ready to provide aid in line with Bangkok's needs in disaster relief.
"I am confident that, under the leadership of the Thai king and government, the Thai people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes," he said.
Downpour-triggered flooding has recently been wreaking havoc in southern Thailand, leaving at least 37 people killed and some 260,000 affected. The Chinese embassy in Bangkok and Red Cross Society of China have made donations to help those affected with relief and rebuilding.