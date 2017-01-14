Bank of China approved to open deposit bank in Turkey

Bank of China have received permission to open a deposit bank in Turkey, the country's banking watchdog, Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency(BDDK) stated on Friday.



In a statement on its website, the BDDK said Bank of China had brought the "necessary capital" that is worth of 300 million dollars and would apply to start functioning shortly.



Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek said last year that the presence of Bank of China in Turkey would be a clear sign of foreign investors' interest in the domestic market.

