Publicity chief urges crackdown on illegal publications

Liu Qibao
, chief of China's inter-ministerial task force overseeing anti-pornography and anti-illegal publications work, on Friday vowed zero tolerance for illegal publications.
Liu, also head of the Communist Party of China Central Committee's publicity department, underscored building a clean online and offline environment for social harmony, during a teleconference.
Authorities should strengthen supervision and prohibit the online spread of information supporting secessionism and terrorism, Liu said.
He also called for punishing fake journalists and clamping down on untrue news as well as unauthorized use of news products.