NATO report shows over 10 pct of women in armed forces

NATO on Friday said in an report that the representation of women in armed forces of NATO members has increased to 10.8 percent in 2015, reaching the highest since 1999.



The organization on Friday published an annual review on gender in military.



The report shows progress has been made across the alliance regarding the implementation of the gender perspectives in operations as the part of women in NATO operations rose to 6.4 percent in 2015.



In addition, more than 92 percent of NATO members has included gender perspectives in their military training and exercises.



According to the report, in 2015, 84.6 percent of NATO members have all positions open to women in the armed forces, which is 14 percent more than the previous year.

