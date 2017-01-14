Panda cub born in Madrid makes public debut

Giant panda cub Chulina is seen with her mother at the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid, Spain, on Jan. 12, 2017. The fifth giant panda cub born in the Zoo Aquarium in Madrid was given the name Chulina on Thursday. The panda cub was officially presented to the public and press in a ceremony organized by the Chinese embassy in Spain and the zoo. It is the first female cub born at the Zoo Aquarium. (Xinhua/Eduardo)