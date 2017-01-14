Chinese Book Center opens in Switzerland

Jiang Jianguo (3rd R), the deputy head of Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the State Council Information Office, attends with other guests the opening ceremony of the Chinese Book Center, at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)



A local student plays a flute during the opening ceremony of the Chinese Book Center, at the University of Zurich, Switzerland, Jan. 11, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

Guests read Chinese President 's book "Xi Jinping: the Governance of China" on display during the opening ceremony of a month-long exhibition on China-themed books in Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 9, 2017. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)