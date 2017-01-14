Traditional activities held to welcome Lunar New Year in east China's Hangzhou
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/14 8:11:06
Villagers make rice cakes in Hexidai Village in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 13, 2017. Local residents participated in a series of traditional activities here Friday, to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers perform a Chinese opera in Hexidai Village in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 13, 2017. Local residents participated in a series of traditional activities here Friday, to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Chinese Lunar New Year decorations are seen in Hexidai Village in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 13, 2017. Local residents participated in a series of traditional activities here Friday, to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Villagers dance in Hexidai Village in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 13, 2017. Local residents participated in a series of traditional activities here Friday, to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
Handmade rice cakes are exhibited in Hexidai Village in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 13, 2017. Local residents participated in a series of traditional activities here Friday, to welcome the Chinese Lunar New Year, which falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)
