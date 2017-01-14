Seagate closes China factory due to 'sluggish market demand'

US hard-disk drive manufacturer Seagate is closing its factory in Suzhou because of "sluggish market demand," according to an e-mail it sent to the Global Times on Friday.
The move is also in line with the company's corporate strategy announced in July 2016 of trimming down the production scale worldwide, and it had adopted similar moves several times around the globe since last July, the e-mail noted.
It would cut more than 2,000 jobs as it shuts down the Suzhou factory in East China's Jiangsu Province, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Dozens of employees at the Suzhou plant reportedly demonstrated on the street asking for better compensation as they claimed the plant is still generating profits, domestic news site guancha.cn reported on Thursday.
As Seagate Suzhou factory's main products solid state drives (SSD) have seen shrinking profits in recent years due to declining demand, the decision of shutting it down will help the company's restructuring, Lu Wenliang, a market analyst at Beijing-based CCID Consulting told the Global Times on Friday.
Seagate denied on Friday that the massive layoff in Suzhou was related to President-elect Donald Trump
’s efforts to bring US plants back home.