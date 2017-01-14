Shootings heard in two military bases in Abidjan

Shootings of automatic firearms were heard Friday night after 9 pm (local time) at the Akouédo military camp (east of Abidjan) and later at the Galliéni military camp (center of Abidjan), according to witnesses living close to these areas.



These shots occurred when the Ivorian Defense Minister and the mutineers were negotiating in Bouake in the center of the country to find a response to the demands of the military.



These demands, which were the subject of a mutiny last weekend, concern the payment of premiums, the best working conditions and wage improvements.

