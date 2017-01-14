Sparks pour down as a performer sprays burning hot iron water to simulate display of fireworks at Cixian County, north China's Hebei Province, Jan. 12, 2017. The performance was held as a traditional way to celebrate the New Year. (Xinhua/Zhao Hongyu)

