SW China's village conducts light show to mark upcoming Lunar New Year
Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/1/14 13:45:55
Photo taken on Jan. 13, 2017 shows a light show in Liushuigou Village of Huaying City, southwest China's Sichuan Province. To mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Liushuigou Village conducted a light show, decorating the mountain village with colored lights. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/You Qing)
