SW China's village conducts light show to mark upcoming Lunar New Year

Photo taken on Jan. 13, 2017 shows a light show in Liushuigou Village of Huaying City, southwest China's Sichuan Province on Jan. 13, 2017. To mark the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year, Liushuigou Village conducted a light show, decorating the mountain village with colored lights. The Chinese Lunar New Year falls on Jan. 28 this year. (Xinhua/You Qing)