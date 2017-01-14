Trade, TPP top Abe's talks with Australian counterpart

Trade, the TPP, military cooperation, tourism and security were on the agenda as visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe met with his Australian counterpart Malcolm Turnbull on Saturday.



The meeting, held at Turnbulls Sydney residence, Kirribilli House, followed a previous engagement earlier in the day when both leaders attended a economic partnership conference with New South Wales Premier Mike Baird, federal Trade Minister Steven Ciobo and business representatives from Japan that joined Abe on the visit to Australia.



Both leaders, in a joint press conference outside Kirribilli House late in the afternoon, were quick to stress the importance of the bilateral ties.



The key focus of our discussions were strategic and economic, weve confirmed our commitment to the rule of law, free trade, and open markets in our region, Turnbull said.



Abe echoed his counterpart's statements, saying the talks were meaningful and that both nations confirmed their intention to maintain solid cooperation with the incoming Trump administration which will be taking office soon.



The Australian stop is the second leg of a week long Asian tour by Abe.

