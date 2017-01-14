People gather in KFC to exchange ideas on reading

More than 40 people gathered in a KFC near Huixinxijie subway station to exchange their ideas on reading. Photo: GT/Liu Xin

More than 40 people gathered in a KFC near Huixinxijie subway station to exchange their ideas on reading in Beijing. They will participate in an activity from 3 pm, reading a book on Line 10 for more than two hours in an effort to call on the public attention on reading.Zhao Mingliang, a 53-year-old Beijing resident who also participated the activity told the Global Times on Saturday that it is not a good thing to see that more and more young people tend to play their phones instead of reading a book. "Books carried the essence of our culture, we should not abandon reading," Zhao said.